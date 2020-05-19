Toronto architect firm WZMH are set to join Microsoft’s IoT Insider Labs Program

Award winning Canadian architect firm, WZMH Architects has been accepted into Microsoft’s global Internet of Things (IoT) Insider Labs, a program designed to accelerate businesses that are reshaping their industries by transforming the way people, devices, and data interact.

Based in Toronto, WZMH Architects along with Quasar Consulting Group, Stephenson Engineering and C3PoE will join the program thanks to their development of a new building technology, an Intelligent Structural Panel (ISP), with which they are engaging in a number of ongoing technical workshops at the Microsoft Internet of Things (IoT) lab headquarters.

The Intelligent Structural Panel (ISP) is a smart building solution that provides plug and play infrastructure to allow a wide variety of devices to be connected and wirelessly controlled from any location. By collecting real-time data from localized surroundings, the ISP enables a range of devices – from lighting, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), elevators, motorized shades, smoke alarms, and security systems, etc. – to react and respond to an environment according to changes in movement, touch, sound, sunlight, room temperature, or even personnel flow.

The ISP was created with the goal of providing true value add to all stakeholders of a building project by providing them with a prefabricated and modular solution that is: cost effective, reduces a construction schedule and long-term operating costs, sustainable, and allows the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the integration of all IoT connected devices.

“The Intelligent Structural Panel technology reimagines the traditional approach to the design and build process, taking a critical look at how buildings are built from the inside out. Bringing smart technology directly into the fabric of the structure instead of applying it as an afterthought will improve the quality of the building’s performance,” Zenon Radewych, Principal at WZMH Architects and ISP project lead stated in a recent press release. “The ISP is a solution geared towards leveraging the connectivity of technology to help make buildings more user friendly, barrier free, accessible, and safe.”