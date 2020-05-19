Article
Technology & AI

Toyota set to invest $500mn in Uber in autonomous ride-sharing joint venture

By mcpherrin mcpherrin
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The US-based company, Uber, and automotive manufacturer, Toyota, has announced they have agreed to expand their joint venture to bring autonomous ride-sharing as a mobility service to market.

Toyota are set to invest $500mn in the ride-sharing giant in a bid to increase development and utilise self-driving technology.

It is expected that the heavily-produced autonomous vehicles will be operated by mutually agreed upon third party autonomous fleet operators that are thought to be vital in producing self-driving technology at scale.

Shigeki Tomoyama, TMC Executive Vice President and President, Toyota Connected Company, said: “Combining efforts with Uber, one of the predominant global ride-sharing and automated driving R&D companies, could further advance future mobility.”

See more:

“This agreement and investment mark an important milestone in our transformation to a mobility company, as we help provide a path for safe and secure expansion of mobility services such as ride-sharing that includes Toyota vehicles and technologies.”

It is believed that Toyota and Uber will commence its “Autono-MaaS” (autonomous-mobility as a service) platform, which is thought to be founded on Toyota’s Sienna minivans, in 2021, CNBC reports.

According to the Wall Street Journal, it is believed that Uber is valued at $72bn.

ToyotaUberUS
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI