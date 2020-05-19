Let's connect! Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook

With text messages, email, and web browsing now thrown in the mix, the telecommunications mindset is really beginning to expand. Fortunately, the storage and processing power of Hadoop open-source software is helping the telecom world better handle its data.

Here are just a few ways Hadoop is transforming telecom in the United States this year and well beyond:

Telecom/Hadoop Partnership

Telecommunications no longer simply involves telephone service. From the Internet and mobile devices to local and wide area networks, telecom is becoming a data heavy enterprise. In order to handle the big data approach to telecom, Hadoop is stepping up to the plate.

With Hadoop, the telecom world can distribute, process, and store data across multiple growing telecommunications platforms. In other words, as telecom continues to take on more data streams, Hadoop can increase its data processing power right along with it.



Real-Time Bandwidths

Bandwidth fluctuations are a growing problem in telecommunications, especially considering a spike in bandwidth for one area reduces the service quality for another. With Hadoop, network operators can respond to spikes in real-time and distribute bandwidth where necessary.

In addition, Hadoop also allows telecom users to track bandwidth spikes across multiple platforms. This gives businesses insight and an opportunity to strategically plan their bandwidth usage based on spike patterns.

Analyzing Calls

As the following article shows, understanding and improving call quality is a large part of telecommunications, which is how Hadoop is transforming telecom for the better. With Hadoop software, telecom users can process millions of call detail records in real-time while customers are still on the phone.

With analyzing abilities like this, the telecom world can find the root cause of dropped calls and poor call quality almost instantaneously and make adjustments before the problem affects everyone on the network.

In addition, analyzing call detail records in real-time also shortens call wait times, which is always a plus.



Infrastructure Planning

Telecommunications relies heavily on infrastructure capacity. When businesses need more bandwidth, it requires new services like transmission lines and service towers, which don't pop up overnight.

On the other hand, installing these services prematurely could result in lost ROI if the capacity increase isn't necessary.

Where Hadoop comes into play is with the predictive analysis of telecom infrastructure investing. Hadoop helps the telecom world better understand network log data, which provides real insight into bandwidth consumption rates by area. Whether the network is statewide or only covers a neighborhood, Hadoop can help telecom users invest in their infrastructures accordingly.



Equipment Maintenance

Telecommunications wouldn't function without transmission towers. When these transmission towers fail, it can disrupt service for millions and cause signal degradation for millions of others. That's why maintaining equipment is so important for the telecom world.

Hadoop software not only stores sensor data from local and wide area networks, it also tracks streaming and unstructured data. This gives telecom users the opportunity to compare their maintenance schedules with real-time data and take care of equipment issues before they cause a major problem.

When it comes to telecom in the United States, Hadoop is really transforming the telecommunications landscape.