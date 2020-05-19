TripAdvisor readying launch of one-stop social travel feed

TripAdvisor has announced a new website and mobile experience that repurposes its content into a personalised social feed

Currently the world’s largest travel-based website, TripAdvisor houses over 661mn reviews and opinions on travel destinations, from tourist sites and tours to hotels and restaurants.

Steve Kaufer, CEO and co-founder of TripAdvisor, said in a live-streamed presentation video that the social feed will enable users to find recommendations and content that is relevant to their interests.

Users will be able to create “Trips” which can be “in-depth travel guides, itineraries or simple wish lists of things to do while traveling”, according to the firm’s press release.

“Trips can be made private and saved for personal use or shared with the community to inspire and help others”.

Users will be able to connect with “brands, social media influencers, publishers and friends”, thereby streamlining TripAdvisor’s wealth of information into personal and relevant content that will help users make the most of their trips.

TripAdvisor says that this will be the first platform of its kind, and hopes it will revolutionize the manner in which people plan their excursions.

“The new TripAdvisor is the one travel site that brings together social-assistive tools, amazing content and our existing booking capabilities to merge the joy of planning and discovery together into a single experience,” Kaufer said.

Currently in beta, the platform already has “over 500 Launch Partners”, including National Geographic, Business Insider, the Travel Channel, and GoPro.