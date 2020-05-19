Article
Technology & AI

TV Preferred Over Social Media in Canada

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Ipsos Open Thinking Exchange released survey results today that showed interesting results, specifically that globally TV still rules when providing entertainment content.

If made to choose between TV and social media, 58 per cent worldwide would prefer their television sets instead of sharing their daily activities online to their social network.

When breaking it down by region, North America was even more in favor of their TVs, with 73 per cent ready to swear off social media. Europe’s answers were similar, with 66 per cent choosing TV over social media. The Middle East and Africa is a more online-thinking region, with survey results showing 54 per cent would rather give up their TV instead of abandoning Twitter and Facebook.  BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India and China) came in on the social media preference side with 58 per cent in favor of keeping their social media networks alive. Finally, the G-8 countries came in at high 69 per cent embracing their television entertainment.

 

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review Canada

What isn't surprising is that those surveyed who were under 35 years old coming in dead even—50 per cent preferring social media and 50 per cent in love with their TV. This could be a result of growing up with social media and could also be a sign of things to come—a potential decline of TV to the Internet.

Check out the infographic below to see survey results:

Social MediaIpsosIpsos Open Thinking ExchangeTV consumption
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI