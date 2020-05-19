Article
Technology & AI

Twitter Launches Simpler, More Engaging Redesign

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Twitter, the micro-blogging site that made it easy for people to share information and thoughts on the web in 140-character chunks has further simplified the process by redesigning and personalizing its service.

Users can expect redesigned profile pages and a concentration on four key areas: Home, Connect, Discover, and Me. The Connect tab gives access to mentions, new followers and retweets while the Me tab lets users share information and “introduce themselves to the world.” Twitter’s new Discover tab introduces a one-stop place to see trending topics and popular discussions on the web.

Notably, the new design introduces incredible branding potential by revamping brand pages and making them distinctive from users’ profile pages. In addition, companies have the freedom to customize brand pages with header images and featured tweets accompanied by a photo or video.

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo said that the redesign hopes to “bridge the gap between the awareness of Twitter and the engagement on Twitter.”

See Related Stories from Business Review USA:

Smartphone Game Gets Alec Baldwin Kicked off Plane

New Social Media-Friendly YouTube Design Accidentally Leaked

Steve Martin - Turning Tweets into Tomes

According to Costolo, 40 percent of Twitter’s 100 million plus active users log onto the site without ever posting a tweet.

Those users, who look to the service for an aggregation of information from people and companies, will be served best by the changes, as they will make it easier to find profiles and topics discussed.

“We’ve simplified the design to make it easier than ever to follow what you care about, connect with others and discover something new,” Twitter said on its blog Thursday.

“What we’re announcing today is just the beginning,” Twitter says. “We now have a framework in place that we will quickly build and iterate upon to help users connect with whatever is meaningful to them.”

A rollout of the new design will be introduced over the next few weeks, but for more instant gratification, users can download newly-updated versions of Twitter for iPhone and Twitter for Android.

To download the app, go to http://fly.twitter.com/.

TwitterSocial MediaDick CostoloNetworking
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI