Twitter Launches Simpler, More Engaging Redesign

Twitter, the micro-blogging site that made it easy for people to share information and thoughts on the web in 140-character chunks has further simplified the process by redesigning and personalizing its service.

Users can expect redesigned profile pages and a concentration on four key areas: Home, Connect, Discover, and Me. The Connect tab gives access to mentions, new followers and retweets while the Me tab lets users share information and “introduce themselves to the world.” Twitter’s new Discover tab introduces a one-stop place to see trending topics and popular discussions on the web.

Notably, the new design introduces incredible branding potential by revamping brand pages and making them distinctive from users’ profile pages. In addition, companies have the freedom to customize brand pages with header images and featured tweets accompanied by a photo or video.

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo said that the redesign hopes to “bridge the gap between the awareness of Twitter and the engagement on Twitter.”

According to Costolo, 40 percent of Twitter’s 100 million plus active users log onto the site without ever posting a tweet.

Those users, who look to the service for an aggregation of information from people and companies, will be served best by the changes, as they will make it easier to find profiles and topics discussed.

“We’ve simplified the design to make it easier than ever to follow what you care about, connect with others and discover something new,” Twitter said on its blog Thursday.

“What we’re announcing today is just the beginning,” Twitter says. “We now have a framework in place that we will quickly build and iterate upon to help users connect with whatever is meaningful to them.”

A rollout of the new design will be introduced over the next few weeks, but for more instant gratification, users can download newly-updated versions of Twitter for iPhone and Twitter for Android.

To download the app, go to http://fly.twitter.com/.