Twitter Reveals Government Requests Related to User Accounts

Twitter revealed today its Twitter Transparency Report in an effort to be more forthcoming with its users as well as “hold governments accountable.” Hoping to shed more light on government requests related to Twitter accounts, the Twitter Transparency Report shows which governments request information and whether Twitter takes actions on those requests.

The report shares information dating back to January 1st, 2012 and Canadian Twitter accounts affected in this report were minimal. The report is below:

As you can see the Canadian government has requested information for 11 Twitter users. Twitter, in response only provided information for 18 per cent of those accounts. The Twitter Transparency Report doesn’t stop there, though. It also revealed removal requests, in which you can see Canada did not participate in, and Copyright Takedown Notices. See more of the report below:

Government removal requests:

Copyright Takedown Notices:

Twitter embarked upon this project following in the footsteps of Google who offers their Transparency Report to the Internet audience annually.