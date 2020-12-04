UNICEF/Microsoft technology protects the vulnerable

In an announcement made by UNICEF and Microsoft Corop, the two have launched a new version of Primero known as Primero X. The new open source case management web application will help social service providers to coordinate critical support to vulnerable groups.

Over the last 12 months the two companies have been working together to enhance Primero in order to allow governments and other partners to deploy the application quicker in humanitarian crises, as well as support the use of the application in offline and online settings, and improve the quality and consistency of care to vulnerable groups.

“Social workers offer a lifeline to vulnerable children, especially during times of crisis and upheaval. COVID-19 is undermining the ability of these essential workers to do their jobs at the same time as needs are increasing. The partnership between UNICEF and Microsoft will help strengthen the Primero platform and scale it up to benefit millions of children and young people, both now and in the future,” commented UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Charlotte Petri Gornitzka.

New features for the application include:

Microsoft’s technical infrastructure and design

Online and offline use from any smart device without interruption

Full-feature web application available on smartphones

Intuitive workflows

Embedded help

Enhanced security (two-factor identification)

Delivery via Microsoft Azure cloud service

So far the application has been rolled out in 29 countries and territories including: Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Guatemala, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Myanmar, Nigeria, the Philippines, Sierra Leone, Somaliland, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Uganda and Yemen.

“We firmly believe technology can be a force for good in these challenging times, and our partnership with UNICEF to support vulnerable children and women is even more critical during COVID-19. Primero is improving the quality and consistency of care for social workers so they can focus on those who need it most,” added Microsoft Global Head of Tech for Social Impact Justin Spelhaug.

