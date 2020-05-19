Article
Technology & AI

United Airlines offering electronics-friendly flights

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020


United Airlines is now offering its customers electronics-friendly cabins on all domestic mainline flights. The airline received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to begin allowing passengers use of their portable electronic devices during all phases of flight. United will immediately implement the benefit for its customers.

With this change, United customers can safely use their lightweight, hand-held electronic devices – such as tablets, e-readers, games and smartphones – in non-transmitting mode from gate-to-gate, unless instructed otherwise by a crew member. Larger electronic devices, like laptops, must still be stored securely in an overhead bin or another approved stowage area during takeoff and landing.

"I want to thank the FAA and Administrator Huerta for working with us so quickly to offer this great benefit to our customers," said Jim Compton, vice chairman and chief revenue officer at United. "Safely expanding the use of portable electronic devices is one of the many ways United is working to deliver a more user-friendly travel experience for our customers."

Currently, only United customers traveling on mainline flights arriving or departing within the 50 United States may operate portable electronic devices below 10,000 feet. However, the airline is working with its regional partners to extend the benefit, and expects to allow customers gate-to-gate use of their electronic devices across all United Express flights operating within the 50 United States by the end of the year as well.

Passengers may still be asked to turn off their electronic devices in certain situations, such as low-visibility operations, and are reminded to carefully follow crew member instructions at all times. Voice calls from cell phones or VoIP-enabled devices are also still prohibited during taxiing, takeoffs, landings and while the aircraft is in flight.

