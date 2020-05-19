Article
Technology & AI

UPS is set to upgrade industrial 3D printing solutions

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

UPS is set to launch a distributed, on-demand manufacturing network that links its global logistics network with 3D printers at UPS stores in over 60 US locations.

By the summer, this additive manufacturing and logistics solution will make 3D printing accessible to many more potential users, proving the convenience and cost-savings this technology offers.

Additionally, SAP has announced an agreement with UPS to create an industrial solution benefitting its extended supply chain. SAP’s logistical process will be integrated with UPS’s network to simplify the industrial manufacturing procedure from digitization, certification, order-to-manufacturing, and delivery.

Manufacturing companies of all sizes will be able to access on-demand industrial manufacturing easily and simply, using the Fast Radius website to place 3D printing orders which are then directed to the appropriate UPS store location, based on speed, geography, and the required level of quality.

Stan Deans, President of UPS Global Distribution and Logistics, said: “UPS is a leader in bringing industrial-strength 3D printing to reality. By building this disruptive technology into our supply chain models, we also bring new value to our manufacturing customers of all sizes. Additive manufacturing technology is still developing rapidly so ‘manufacturing as a service’ is a smart approach for many companies.” 

Rick Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Fast Radius, added: “Fast Radius plans to continue enhancing its production platform and to globally expand its manufacturing capabilities in 3D printing (plastics and metals), CNC machining and rapid injection molding. With this distributed, on-demand manufacturing network, UPS customers will be able to get their products to market faster and more cost-effectively because parts can be produced exactly in the quantity they need and when they need them. The potential of on-demand manufacturing is here today.”

 

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the June issue of Business Review USA & Canada here

ManufacturingUPSSupply Chain3D Printing
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI