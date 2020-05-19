UPS is set to upgrade industrial 3D printing solutions

UPS is set to launch a distributed, on-demand manufacturing network that links its global logistics network with 3D printers at UPS stores in over 60 US locations.

By the summer, this additive manufacturing and logistics solution will make 3D printing accessible to many more potential users, proving the convenience and cost-savings this technology offers.

Additionally, SAP has announced an agreement with UPS to create an industrial solution benefitting its extended supply chain. SAP’s logistical process will be integrated with UPS’s network to simplify the industrial manufacturing procedure from digitization, certification, order-to-manufacturing, and delivery.

Manufacturing companies of all sizes will be able to access on-demand industrial manufacturing easily and simply, using the Fast Radius website to place 3D printing orders which are then directed to the appropriate UPS store location, based on speed, geography, and the required level of quality.

Stan Deans, President of UPS Global Distribution and Logistics, said: “UPS is a leader in bringing industrial-strength 3D printing to reality. By building this disruptive technology into our supply chain models, we also bring new value to our manufacturing customers of all sizes. Additive manufacturing technology is still developing rapidly so ‘manufacturing as a service’ is a smart approach for many companies.”

Rick Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Fast Radius, added: “Fast Radius plans to continue enhancing its production platform and to globally expand its manufacturing capabilities in 3D printing (plastics and metals), CNC machining and rapid injection molding. With this distributed, on-demand manufacturing network, UPS customers will be able to get their products to market faster and more cost-effectively because parts can be produced exactly in the quantity they need and when they need them. The potential of on-demand manufacturing is here today.”

