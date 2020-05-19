USA Technologies to deploy cashless payment technology for Pepsi Bottling Ventures

A US based leader in secure, unattended cashless transactions for the self-serve retail market has been selected to implement cashless payments to one of the largest privately-held bottler companies in North America.

USA Technologies has announced in a statement this week that it has been selected to deploy its ePort cashless payment system on 13,000 Pepsi Bottling Ventures machines.

The company will provide a complete end-to-end enterprise solution that will enable PBV to provide cashless payments, improve customer service and route efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint.

Pepsi Bottling Ventures (PBV) is the largest privately-held bottler for Pepsi-Cola products in North America – manufacturing, selling, and distributing some of the world’s most recognized consumer brands. PBV operates 20 bottling and distribution facilities, serving over eight million consumers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. Corporate offices are located in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“An important part of PBV’s mission is to provide “best-in-class” customer service to our clients,” said Randy Quirk, Vice President of Food Service, Pepsi Bottling Ventures.

“To meet this challenge, we needed to look at leveraging best-in-class technology to improve the consumer experience while also increasing our own performance and efficiency. We have long recognized the value of adding cashless payments to our vending machines, but were also looking to drive operational efficiencies. USA Technologies was able to offer a comprehensive solution from a single platform that allow us to achieve all our goals. USA Technologies’ extensive scale and experience also gave us the confidence to know we were picking the right partner to work with.”

The ePort cashless payment system is a reliable, secure and proven cashless payment solution. USA Technologies will also implement its Seed Pro and Seed Office solutions, a cloud based analytics system and mobile optimised vending management system respectively.

“PBV represents a new customer for USAT, and is a great example of the kind of forward-thinking, success-oriented customers moving a substantial portion of their machines onto the USAT platform for cashless and operational benefits,” said Mr. Lawlor. “USAT is proud to have earned their confidence and eager to help PBV quickly enjoy the top-line benefits that we expect will result from our work together.”