Article
Technology & AI

VentureApp targets businesses with new investment map

By Catherine Rowell
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

US Chat platform VentureApp, has launched VentureMap New York City, a map which displays over 3,000 investments into tech start-ups, which will influence the business world and provide significant investment into new technologies.

The map displays 3,043 investments into tech start-ups by angel investors, venture capitalists, incubators, accelerators, and others, providing an interactive network visualization of the city's tech ecosystem

Working in partnership with RRE Ventures, VentureApp provides professionals with the ability to surface common investor connections and trends, search for relevant investors in their industry, and access other founders and business investors directly and immediately via VentureApp's chat interface.

The technology makes it easy for businesses to interact, gain new partnerships and investments. Growing networks with increased accessibility. On their website, VentureApp have stated, “Our mission is to make the innovation economy more accessible to everyone, which drives growth in this economic climate. In addition to every-day business conversations, VentureApp users get one-on-one access to the best entrepreneurs, experts, investors, and influencers.”

Steve Schlafman, principal at RRE Ventures and partner on VentureApp's data integrity said, "There is a flurry of investment activity in our city and VentureMap NYC captures all of that data in a visual and actionable way. When raising capital, warm introductions are everything for founders. VentureApp is making the process of finding relevant connections easier, which ensures more deals get done at the end of the day." The technology will also ensure innovation is not something for the privileged few, but will support the development of connections and various business ventures.

 

VentureApp
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI