Veritas: unified data protection from Edge through to Cloud

The new innovations made to its Enterprise Data Services Platform (EDSP) helps Veritas Technologies’ customers reduce risk, optimise costs, strengthen ransomware resilient and manage multiple cloud environments at scale.

With the launch of NetBackup 8.3, Veritas Technologies strives to further empower its enterprise customers by driving resiliency within their applications and infrastructures regardless of the context. By extending this platform to include the Veritas Resiliency Platform (VRP) and CloudPoint the company can provide a single platform that incorporates enterprise resiliency features and functionalities to protect and recover data.

With global enterprises accelerating their digital transformation in order to support remote working amidst COVID-19, Veritas Technologies details that IT resiliency and efficiency is more critical than ever. As a result the company reports that with the innovations in NetBackup 8.3, organisations can “dramatically reduce the risk and impact of system downtime, avoid disparate workload-specific point products and realise significant cost savings by standardising on a single platform across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.”

Christophe Bertrand, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), commented that “scale, flexibility and simplicity are continuing to drive up cloud adoption. While the benefits of these multi-cloud strategies are well established, they also bring data protection challenges as multiple point products can increase risk and operational complexity. Businesses can simplify the backup and recovery challenge by standardizing on a single platform."

Partners benefitting from Veritas Technologies include Peerless Clothing: "When it comes to fashion, timing is everything, so downtime and data loss simply aren't options for Peerless. We have hundreds of virtual machines and tens of terabytes of data in the cloud, all of which need to be protected," said Laura Ghinda, tech lead, Peerless Clothing. "Veritas allows us to manage our data from a single platform, bringing proven enterprise-class features and functionality to protect our data no matter where it lives. And robust native protection for cloud data, coupled with faster discovery for VMs, makes NetBackup 8.3 an exciting proposition for us. The holistic approach to data management, from core, to edge, to cloud, means that we can drive down data duplication, making our backup more cost effective, as well as simpler."

To find out more about the benefits that Veritas Technologies is providing its customers, click here!

Recently named a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the 15th time for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions, Veritas Technologies believes the recognition validates its commitment to innovation in its customer environments.

"Veritas is continuing to innovate on its Enterprise Data Services Platform with the launch of the latest version of NetBackup. We're extending enterprise-grade data protection and the most robust set of recovery options to every corner of our customers' IT environments -- from on-premises physical to virtual, to cloud and even to containers," said Deepak Mohan, executive vice president, Products Organization at Veritas.

"Our customers' environments are getting more complex with more applications, more workloads, more data, more clouds and more threats. NetBackup 8.3 accelerates our strategy to abstract IT complexity and simplify data management with the Enterprise Data Services Platform with best in industry scale and reliability," concludes Mohan.

For more information on business topics in the United States and Canada, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief North America .