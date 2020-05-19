Verizon: the top five benefits of 5G technology in healthcare

As the adoption of 5G continues around the world, we take a look at Verizon’s top five ways in which 5G can benefit healthcare.

Medical training

By harnessing augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) applications, alongside the use of 5G technology in medical training, students could be transported from multiple locations, into one operating room with near real time views of delicate procedures.

Remote physical therapy

To combat lack of proximity to healthcare professionals providing rehabilitative care, AR/VR applications and 5G technology could be used to make interactions between patients and their physical therapists much smoother and more frequent.

Hologram aided diagnostics and surgical intervention

Despite the huge innovative leap the healthcare industry has made, professionals still rely on 2D information to understand the 3D anatomy of a person. Harnessing 5G for its speed, bandwidth and low latency could transform MRI scans into high quality holographic images that could be referenced - in near real time - to project on to a patient or use mixed reality lenses, to minimise guesswork.

Remote patient monitoring

With the near real time connectivity and low latency of 5G, health trackers could gather and transmit complex, clinical-grade data, providing the potential to diagnose and treat patients more quickly - potentially reducing medical costs.

Accelerating ER readiness

By harnessing 5G from the offset with first responders, the technology could have the potential to improve outcomes when milliseconds matter. With the use of 5G, data could reach hospitals in near real time to allow faster deployment of life-saving resources at the hospital. This technology could also help first responders provide more accurate assessments for doctors.

