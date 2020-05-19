VoIP taking Canada and the world by storm

When it comes to efficient communications, VoIP technology is changing the business landscape for the better.

From the features to the flexibility, voice over Internet calling is meeting the needs of businesses across Canada and the rest of the world.

Here are just a few ways VoIP calling is benefiting Canada and the global workplace:

VoIP and Canadian businesses

Voice over Internet protocol is growing in popularity with businesses and industries of all types.

In fact, according to a recent VoIP Market Analysis, VoIP communications is predicted to be an $80 billion industry by the year 2017. One major player in the growth of VoIP is Canada.

From Vancouver to Toronto and every city in between, Canadian businesses are making the switch to VoIP.

As one of the top 10 VoIP countries in the world in terms of usage, Canada already has more than five million subscribers. With the benefits that VoIP phone service provides the workplace, this number is expected to grow in the coming years.

Hassle-free integration

The first question most businesses have when adopting a new technology is how difficult the integration process will be. Technology upgrades usually result in a lengthy installation process with long periods of downtime, but not with VoIP.

Because VoIP works over the Internet, there is minimal hardware to install and little to no wiring or cables involved. VoIP providers take care of downloading and maintaining all calling software and can do so remotely.

Likewise, businesses can choose to use their existing hardware or upgrade to VoIP telephones - both options are plug-and-play, which also reduces integration downtime.

Mobile calling

As the following article looks at, Voice over Internet calling is creating a more mobile business environment, which is exactly how VoIP is enabling the global workplace to increase its communications.

Most VoIP providers offer mobile and remote calling that allows on the go employees to receive and place originating calls from anywhere in the world.

With the VoIP call-forwarding feature, calls that originate in the office can automatically forward to an employee's home, secondary office, or mobile device.

In addition, calls placed from remote locations can use the same number and extension as the employee's office phone, which helps globalize the workplace.

Increased efficiency and productivity

Communications efficiency is an important part of the business world. VoIP calling helps increase calling efficiency and office productivity in a number of ways.

For starters, the latest VoIP software uses peer-to-peer technology, which allows for the direct flow of call traffic between two calling points. This reduces server congestion and allows businesses to handle more calls at once.

In addition, VoIP calling features also allow for more communications productivity. Most VoIP services offer virtual voice meetings, auto attendant, video conferencing, document sharing, and much more. All of these features help create a more productive workplace.

VoIP is also a maintenance-free communications technology.

Service providers take care of all the VoIP system upgrades and updates remotely, which allows businesses to concentrate on more important matters.

From the ease of integration to the mobile capabilities, it's plain to see that the Canadian business world and beyond are benefiting from VoIP.

About the Author: Adam Groff is a freelance writer and creator of content. He writes on a variety of topics including business communications and customer outreach.

