Article
Technology & AI

Volkswagen will still face criminal probe after huge US settlement

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The automotive giant has agreed to pay upwards of $10 billion to buy back vehicles affected by the diesel emission cheating scandal, plus $4.7 billion to improve the environment - including $2.7 billion in fines and the rest to promote zero-emission vehicle technology.

Owners of 475,000 Volkswagen cars in the US discovered last year that the company had cheated emissions tests, thus rendering the vehicles far less eco-friendly than claimed. The company's recovery from the scandal is slow and ongoing. 

While the settlement must be approved by a federal judge, it has been signed off by the justice department. According to Financial Times, Deputy Attorney-General Sally Yates said of the continued criminal probe that prosecutors were “looking at multiple companies and multiple individuals.

“The settlements do not address any potential criminal liability, although I can assure you our criminal investigation is active and ongoing. We’ll follow the facts wherever they go and make a determination about whether any companies or individuals should be criminally charged.”

Volkswagen has been forced to put aside 16.2 billion euros to deal with the global costs of the issue, although with other manufacturers along the company's supply chain also being investigated, these funds may prove insufficient. 

EU regulators have also called on VW to offer similar settlements to European customers of 8.5 million affected vehicles.

 

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the June issue of Business Review USA & Canada here

TechnologyVolkswagenAutomotive industryVolkswagen diesel scandal
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI