VW to create 2,800 EV charging stations across the US by 2019

According to Reuters, Volkswagen (VW) is planning to install 2,800 electric vehicle (EV) charging points across the US by the summer of 2019.

The charging points will be located across 17 of the country’s largest cities at approximately 500 different stations, with the majority being placed in communal locations such as residential or workplace complexes.

See also:

The work is expected to cost $2bn, with $800mn of this to be focused in California.

The move is part of VW’s agreement to invest into clean car initiatives having admitted to cheating diesel emissions in February, resulting in up to $30bn in pay-outs to date.

Although big name firms such as Ford, Tesla and General Motors are looking to produce EV’s for the consumer market, there is currently a distinct lack of infrastructure to support any substantial growth within the market.

In this sense, although VW’s investments will play a part in facilitating an increase in demand, significantly more infrastructure is needed before EV’s become more widely utilised.