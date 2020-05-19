Article
Technology & AI

Wal-Mart trial direct-to-fridge delivery service

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Wal-Mart has announced that it is trialling a new delivery service that would enable food products to be delivered inside customers refrigerators even when they are not home.

The retail giant is partnering with Deliv, a same-day delivery startup, the company that is also partnering with Wal-Mart’s Sam’s Club stores in Miami.

“This may not be for everyone – and certainly not right away – but we want to offer customers the opportunity to participate in tests today and help us shape what commerce will look like in the future,” said Sloan Eddleston, Vice President of Walmart Ecommerce Strategy.

See also:

“We want to do more in the future by delivering groceries and other orders in whatever location works best for our customers – inside the house for some and in the fridge/freezer in the garage for others.”

“The possibilities are endless, and we look forward to exploring how we can further serve our customers’ needs.”

The orders would provide the delivery driver with a one-time code to unlock customers’ homes to allow the delivery to arrive. The customer also receives an alert, allowing them to be notified so that they can watch the delivery in real time in order to calm any security worries.

The news comes in the midst of an ever-evolving ecommerce battle between Wal-Mart and key rival Amazon, who most recently expanded their grasp on the restaurant industries.

Jeff Bezos’ company teamed up with Olo this week, an agreement that will see Amazon’s delivery services utilised by the likes of Applebee’s and Chipotle.

Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI