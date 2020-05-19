Wal-Mart trial direct-to-fridge delivery service

Wal-Mart has announced that it is trialling a new delivery service that would enable food products to be delivered inside customers refrigerators even when they are not home.

The retail giant is partnering with Deliv, a same-day delivery startup, the company that is also partnering with Wal-Mart’s Sam’s Club stores in Miami.

“This may not be for everyone – and certainly not right away – but we want to offer customers the opportunity to participate in tests today and help us shape what commerce will look like in the future,” said Sloan Eddleston, Vice President of Walmart Ecommerce Strategy.

“We want to do more in the future by delivering groceries and other orders in whatever location works best for our customers – inside the house for some and in the fridge/freezer in the garage for others.”

“The possibilities are endless, and we look forward to exploring how we can further serve our customers’ needs.”

The orders would provide the delivery driver with a one-time code to unlock customers’ homes to allow the delivery to arrive. The customer also receives an alert, allowing them to be notified so that they can watch the delivery in real time in order to calm any security worries.

The news comes in the midst of an ever-evolving ecommerce battle between Wal-Mart and key rival Amazon, who most recently expanded their grasp on the restaurant industries.

Jeff Bezos’ company teamed up with Olo this week, an agreement that will see Amazon’s delivery services utilised by the likes of Applebee’s and Chipotle.