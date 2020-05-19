Walmart announces $175mn high-tech warehouse in Surrey, British Columbia

Walmart Canada has announced plans to construct a high-tech distribution centre for perishable items in Surrey, British Columbia.

The highly automated centre will be smaller than the company’s average distribution centre at 300,000sqft.

However, the zero-waste facility will reduce lighting energy consumption by 70% due to energy efficient LED lighting.

The energy refrigeration systems will also be designed to reduce environmental harm, and a HVAC system will be installed to reclaim heat from the refrigeration system and used for heating offices.

“Walmart Canada is delighted to build our new fulfillment centre in Surrey,” stated John Bayliss, Walmart Canada’s Senior Vice-President of Logistics and Supply Chain.

“We believe that our zero-waste, sustainable facility will be a great fit for this community.”

“We are also looking forward to working closely with the outstanding universities and colleges in Greater Vancouver to connect with highly-skilled individuals and offer employment opportunities.”

“We’ve wanted to find a way to better serve our customers in British Columbia for a long time.”

Construction on the site is anticipated to launch in 2021, with the centre expected to open in 2022.

The construction of the project will generate approximately 300 jobs, and once operational the site will employ between 150-200 members of staff.

Walmart Canada has been distributing to 60 stores across British Columbia from its Calgary facilities and a warehouse in Richmond. The new centre will now supply to these stores.