Walmart Canada looks to implement supply chain analytics with FourKites

Walmart’s Canadian unit has agreed a new partnership with supply chain technology specialist FourKites in the aim of developing and implementing supply chain visibility and analytics capabilities.

Walmart Canada will look to use FourKites’ supply chain platform to enable the company to track the real time location and shipment times across its Canadian supply chain that spans over a dozen distribution centers and more than 400 stores across Canada.

“Walmart Canada’s partnership with FourKites reflects our deep commitment to delivering an outstanding customer experience,” said John Bayliss, senior vice president, logistics & supply chain.

The retailer’s staff will be provided access to FourKites’ mobile app, allowing the firm to track these by leveraging FourKites’ GPS assets.

“We will use FourKites’ predictive tracking technology to know precisely when shipments will arrive at our distribution centers and at our stores, so we can ensure that customers find the products they’re looking for so they can save money and live better.”

Walmart will see significant benefits to the optimization of operations in a number of ways, such as improved staffing levels, assignments and the minimization of truck waiting times.

“As the real-time visibility provider to many of Walmart’s suppliers, we look forward to seeing the strength of our data network translate into stronger customer experiences,” said Mathew Elenjickal, FourKites’ founder and CEO.