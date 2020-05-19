Waymo to test self-driving vehicles in Atlanta

Having already been testing its driverless vehicles across a number of US cities including Phoenix, Michigan, Silicon Valley and San Francisco, Waymo has now announced that Atlanta will be added to this list.

“Hello ATL! Metro Atlanta is the next stop for Waymo's test program,” Waymo said in a Twitter post. “Now that we have the world's first fully self-driving vehicles on public roads in AZ, we're looking to take our tech to more cities.”

Having been created by Google’s parent company Alphabet in 2009, Waymo has to date driven over 3.5mn miles using its driverless vehicle technology, having become a front runner within the thriving innovative industry.

Atlanta has been chosen by the company specifically as its next destination, largely due to being a hub of technology and innovation, and a strong fit for the company’s ambitions and testing program.

“With Atlanta, Waymo has now officially tested in 25 cities across the US,” Waymo continues. “That includes complex places such as the foggy hills of SF, the snowy streets of Michigan and the rainy roads of Kirkland, WA.”

The company is running a Waymo driverless service as its first application of the technology, whereby members of the public are offered the opportunity to see first hand how the technology works.