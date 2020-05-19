In a little less than 48 hours, we’ll be hitting the road to head to Las Vegas for the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show.

We couldn’t possibly be more thrilled – not only will we be up front and center for the latest tech announcements, unveilings and events, but we’ll have a chance to share our hands-on reviews with you!

Throughout the week, we’ll be keeping you informed with updates about new products, strategies and technologies from the biggest players in the consumer electronics game.

