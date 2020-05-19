Article
We&#039;re Heading to CES 2012!

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
In a little less than 48 hours, we’ll be hitting the road to head to Las Vegas for the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show.

We couldn’t possibly be more thrilled – not only will we be up front and center for the latest tech announcements, unveilings and events, but we’ll have a chance to share our hands-on reviews with you!

Throughout the week, we’ll be keeping you informed with updates about new products, strategies and technologies from the biggest players in the consumer electronics game.

Las VegasTechnologyCESconsumer electronics
