WestJet appoints new Chief Digital and Innovation Officer

Calgary-based WestJet has announced the appointment of Alfredo Tan as the company’s new Chief Digital and Innovation Officer (CDIO).

Alfedo will assume his new role on 5 March, having acted as a former Facebook and Instagram Executive within Canada. He played a crucial role in the launch of both social media platforms within the Philippines, in addition to further efforts within a number of emerging markets.

“I am very excited to be joining WestJet at this important juncture as it embarks on a bold journey in becoming a global airline,” said Alfredo Tan.

“In a world where change is the only constant, there are a select group of companies that are open to re-inventing themselves. They are willing to undergo the transformation required to drive substantial growth and delight customers today and tomorrow. WestJet has the culture, the people and the DNA to continue to innovate.”

Once enrolled, Alfredo will both work to develop WestJet’s digital strategy with the firm's digital team at its Calgary headquarters, in addition to building a second team in Toronto, with the firm having announced that it will be building an Innovation Centre of Excellence there.

“It is through digital transformation, coupled with our WestJetters' caring touch, that we will be able to provide the ultimate guest-centric service,” said Gregg Saretsky, WestJet President and CEO.

“Alfredo's digital understanding, experience and commitment to that core focus will allow us to innovate faster, collaborate more effectively and serve our guests better. I look forward to welcoming Alfredo to our talented team.”

He will report to Ed Sims, Executive Vice President, Commercial, WestJet.