WestJet becomes first Canada-based airline to unveil AI chatbot

By sarahako ako
May 19, 2020
The Calgary-based company, WestJet, has become the first Canadian airline to unveil an artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbot.

The chatbot, which is called Juliet after one of WestJet’s first aircrafts, allows travellers to easily manage a range of aspects about their trip, such as flight booking and day-of travel information, and is available through the Facebook Messenger app in English and French.

Alfredo C. Tan, WestJet Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, said: “Juliet is the first of many ways WestJet will be raising the bar using digital to improve the guest experience, and make the travel journey easier and more enjoyable.”

“A majority of internet users are already using a messenger platform, including Facebook Messenger. Launching Juliet gives even more access to quick, simple support on a platform that a majority of our guests already have at hand.”

It is anticipated that WestJet will continue to make upgrades to Juliet to improve its functionality, features and capabilities, as well as making it available on different platforms.

The airline is currently recognised as the Best Airline in Canada as well as being the Travellers’ Choice winner for North America in 2017 and 2018 in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards for Airlines.

