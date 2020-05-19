What to Look For in a Cloud Computing Company

After releasing a study that showed that a significant percentage of Canadian small and medium-sized businesses are not protected against data breaches, A. J. Byers of Primus Business Service provides an outline of standards for businesses looking into cloud computing to enhance their data security.

When examining cloud computing partners, Byers says to use those who offer the following scalable technologies and services:

· A cloud firewall is specifically designed to protect cloud servers and offer a fully unified threat management approach to securing the user’s environment. Some key security features include:

· Network security: Fully integrated features such as a configurable firewall paired with an Intrusion Protection system, Denial of Service protection, traffic forwarding, VPN support and other security tools.

· Application security:

· Email security: Protects users from email abuses including spam, viruses and privacy issues. Through this application, real messages are properly delivered and employees can find what they need without being exposed to damaging content.

· Web security: Protects employees from threats and allows businesses to apply terms and conditions to where and how employees can spend their time online. Spyware and viruses are stopped before they can enter the network and cause damage. Everything is tracked and arranged in detailed reports, which show how effective each company’s policy is so adjustments can be made.

· RELATED ARTICLES

· Telecommuting May Cause Security Risks for Companies

· Canadian Computing Forecast: Partially Cloud-y

· Modern Data Centres, a Fit for Your Business?

· Read the latest Business Review Canada!

· 24 x 7 cloud management is critical. Look for a team of certified experts that will work around the clock to manage as much or as little of the cloud environment as required. Choose a provider that has experience offering cloud readiness assessments and performing physical to cloud migrations.

· To improve business continuity, select a cloud backup service. This service can provide data centre and cloud computing clients with enterprise level data protection and business continuity in the event of a natural or man-made disaster.

“Cloud computing is still a relative enigma, but its inherent security, cost and most importantly, time management benefits, will imminently bring it into the mainstream of Canadian business,” says Matt Stein, Sr. VP of Network, Technology and Planning at Primus Canada. “However, it is critical that business decision makers look for providers that offer enterprise quality operational, management and security procedures in a truly scalable model.”