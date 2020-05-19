Windows 8: First Look

Microsoft revealed Wednesday the next generation of its OS, internally code-named “Windows 8.” A re-imagining of Windows, the new Windows 8 is built so that interaction can be either by touch or with a mouse and keyboard.

Microsoft says that Windows 8 is “fast, fluid and dynamic, the experience has been transformed while keeping the power, flexibility and connectivity of Windows intact.” New aspects in the new OS highlighted by Microsoft are as follows:

Fast launching of apps from a tile-based Start screen, which replaces the Windows Start menu with a customizable, scalable full-screen view of apps.

Live tiles with notifications, showing always up-to-date information from your apps.

Fluid, natural switching between running apps.

Convenient ability to snap and resize an app to the side of the screen, so you can really multitask using the capabilities of Windows.

Web-connected and Web-powered apps built using HTML5 and JavaScript that have access to the full power of the PC.

“Although the new user interface is designed and optimized for touch, it works equally well with a mouse and keyboard. Our approach means no compromises — you get to use whatever kind of device you prefer, with peripherals you choose, to run the apps you love. This is sure to inspire a new generation of hardware and software development, improving the experience for PC users around the world,” said Julie Larson Green, Microsoft Vice President, Windows Experience, in a statement.

Check out their first demo video and see what Windows 8 looks like for yourself!