Article
Technology & AI

Yahoo is set to close its News Digest app

By Catherine Rowell
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

In the last five years, the app industry has grown exponentially into an industry which has become increasingly competitive. It has come as a surprise to many to hear that Yahoo is set to close its News Digest app, which has previously won Apple’s software Design Award, especially as it is set to complete at the end of June.

In a News Digest app update, Yahoo has said: "We will not be creating any new digests as of June 30, 2017. We've loved serving you guys all these years."

So, why the quick shut down?

The News Digest app was originally developed by a British teenager Nick D’Aloisio, who offered the entrepreneur nearly $30 million for the technology, which enables uses to read news articles in bite size chunks.

A firm favourite on the app market since 2014, there have been over 9 million installations onto iOS and Android gadgets according to App Annie. Many have stated that Yahoos’ decision is a significant mistake by the company, recently acquired by Verizon for $4.83 billion. Instead, users are directed to Yahoo Newsroom, which has not been made available in countries such as the UK.

The app is no-nonsense, and gives business and corporate users updates and news stories which cater to their interests. Yahoo’s Newsroom currently does not give users the ability to personalise stories of interest, or hide any ‘uninteresting’ information, so is set to alienate users who want updates on particular subject areas. Nonetheless, the company is no doubt plugging its own Newsroom service to drive further revenue since Verizon’s acquisition.

Watch this space…

Yahoo News Digest
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI