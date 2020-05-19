Is Your Business Network Truly Efficient?

You've probably already made the connection between efficient network automation and the prevention of errors; saving time and money.

But once you have a system in place for your business, how can you tell if it's the most efficient it can be?

Here are some things to look at in your network automation system.

1. Redundancy

Redundancy is the name of the game when it comes to efficiency.

The second something breaks down in your automated process - and something will, eventually - you lose all kind of ground while you're waiting to get it up and running again.

Preventing downtime is straightforward when you have redundancy in your network automation system.

For every process you run, you should have either a backup process or a workaround to keep things running smoothly while your primary process is being repaired.

2. Duplication

Duplication is similar to redundancy, but fundamentally different.

Basically, the principle is this: you must not rely on only one person to run things. More than one person has to have the same knowledge, skills and training to do every job required in your automated network system.

The cost of relying on one person is too great. If that person gets sick, or decides to leave or worse, turns on the company, you won't have anyone else who can step in and take over.

Duplicate every manned position in your network automation system to prevent problems.

3. Cost Analysis

As the following article looks at, if you haven't quite set up your network automation process and gone through the 7 vital tools for efficient network automation, you might want to do a cost analysis first. The cost analysis should compare having everything in-house versus using the technology of the cloud.

Just to get you started, here are some comparisons between the two alternatives:

In-House - hardware, software, maintenance, labor, energy

Cloud-based services - service only

Basically, if you're a person who needs to have complete and utter control over everything, and you're willing to pay the price to do so, an in-house network automation process is the way to go.

However, if you're the type to stand back and let the professionals do their job, then you'll be amazed and delighted with the service you can get from the cloud-based automation services.

You'll always have state-of-the-art servers working for you around the clock, built-in redundancies, and you'll never have to worry about hiring a dedicated IT person again, except to manage your teams' laptops.

Whichever way you decide to go, make sure you conduct that thorough cost analysis first, so you can weigh your options with all the facts in place.

Getting your business set up with network automation will enable you to propel it forward at a speed previously unheard of.

But managing that new speed requires a level of efficiency and attention to detail that you have to get a handle on now.

About the Author: Kate Supino writes extensively about best business practices.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter!

Read our latest edition - Business Review USA