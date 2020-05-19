Is Your Company Plugged in to the Right Tech Products?

Technology is improving the business world in some pretty big ways, which is why it's so important for companies big and small to be up to speed on all-things tech. Whether it's mobile devices for your employees on the go or tablets for your staffers on the floor, the right tech products can make a world of difference for your business. Here are just a few ways your company can provide its employees with the right technology without breaking the bank:

Tech Spending Statistics

Businesses across the country are turning to technology in order to get the job done. As a result, tech spending for U.S. businesses has increased exponentially in the past decade. In fact, according to Gartner Research, tech spending in 2014 has already topped the $3.8 trillion mark. This dollar amount covers everything from data center equipment to general IT services. As for spending on tech devices alone, the U.S. business world has already spent $689 billion in 2014 alone. With the tech product numbers expected to grow by a few percentage points in the coming years, it's important for your company to save money wherever possible.

Going the Refurbished Route

Lightly used tech products can oftentimes lead to big savings for your business. Whether your company is in the market for an iPhone or Apple iPad Air, major retailers like Walmart and others carry both new and refurbished inventory that is sure to fit your company's budget. Before you buy refurbished, you need to make sure the tech device will suite your company's needs. Refurbished sometimes means the device is a model or two out of date, which might translate to slower processing speeds and fewer capabilities. Likewise, just because the device is refurbished doesn't mean you should skimp on the warranty. Make sure you get at least a 90-day manufacturer's warranty with your lightly used device.

Buying in Bulk

If your company has dozens or even hundreds of employees, then buying tech products for your staff can get pretty pricey. Instead of buying your tech as you need; consider buying devices in bulk numbers. Buying 20 tablets at once as opposed to two of three every month usually results in savings. Ask tech suppliers and retailers what kind of discounts they provide when buying in bulk - you might be surprised with the savings.

Waiting for Newer Models

Have you ever heard of the phrase new-old stock? It's when a newer model comes out, but there are still older models in stock.

This spells big savings when it comes to tech products. Waiting for the release of the latest model smartphone or tablet will result in the current models going on sale.

Declining the Extended Warranty

The manufacturer's warranty is a great thing to have with tech devices, but that's sometimes really all you need. Devices that remain within the confines of your company usually don't experience as much wear and tear as devices under typical use. Keep this in mind when purchasing tech products for your company and its employees. When you're ready to invest in tech, use the cost saving tips above and avoid breaking your company's bank.

About the Author: Adam Groff is a freelance writer and creator of content. He writes on a variety of topics including technology and business.

