YouTube Reaches a Billion Unique Monthly Visitors

Written by: Kristin Craik

YouTube announced today that it is reaching more than a billion unique users each month. This is a direct result of YouTube’s success with the Internet audience over the past eight years racking up tens of thousands of partners who upload videos and advertisers who run campaigns on the web content portal.

“From the aspiring filmmaker in his basement and the next great pop musician, to the fans all around the world who tune in, subscribe and share their favorite videos with the planet, thank you for making YouTube what it is today. You have truly created something special,” said YouTube on its official blog.

But where has this success specifically come from? YouTube claims that “Generation C” and their trend to utilize mobile devices for online consumption are powering their growth. In fact, Generation C increased their YouTube mobile consumption 74 percent in 2012.

Young adults are the leaders in smartphone ownership, and 76 percent of 18-34 year olds now own a smart phone, compared to 60 percent of the entire nation. This means Generation C has easier access to the Internet on a constant basis and in 2012, the number of PC YouTube users vs. mobile users evened out.

“Gen C watches YouTube on their smartphones as a complementary activity to their lives. For example, 41% tune in to YouTube on their smartphone while waiting for something/someone, 18% while commuting from work or school, and 15% tune in while commercials are running on TV,” said YouTube.

From recognizing this trend, YouTube is cashing in on viewership opportunities through its video advertising platform, and through overall growth as obvious by its monthly viewers.