Article
Technology & AI

YouTube spending $100 million for original content channels

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Written By: Nadia Ibanez

Rumors are spreading today that YouTube is reportedly launching about 20 different “channels” that would feature hours of original content each week on sports, entertainment, arts and others. The channels would be web pages built around the content and Google’s YouTube will reportedly spend nearly $100 million to get this new project up and running. YouTube is in also in talks with Hollywood talent agencies to attract content makers to develop material for the channels.

While all of the details on the new “webisodes” are still unclear, YouTube hopes that their fans and users will start using the website in the same way they would watch regular television. Hulu is currently one of the big players who have effectively brought TV viewers to the web to watch their favorite shows and reruns. Hulu is independently run and owned by NBCUniversal, News Corp., The Walt Disney Co. and a private equity firm.

See top stories in the WDM Content Network:
Top 10 Biggest Brands 
Top Celebrity Endorsement Flops
• Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review USA 

YouTube may be following Netflix’s lead, who just signed a deal to bring the first four seasons of AMC’s Mad Men to Netflix this summer. Netflix has also tied up streaming rights to the show’s upcoming fifth and sixth seasons, with a potential to rights for the seventh season.

The original programming is slated to appear on YouTube this year. Let’s see if YouTube will become the latest and greatest outlet for people to watch TV on the Internet.

disneyGoogleNews Corp.netflix
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI