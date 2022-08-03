Top 10 reasons why Amazon is winning despite US$2bn Q2 loss

For most companies on the planet, announcing a US$2bn quarterly loss would be nothing short of catastrophic. But Amazon is not ‘most companies’.

With fingers in more proverbial pies than a clumsy baker, Amazon is so much more than an ecommerce giant.

New insight from Finbold says Amazon’s market capitalisation is still far and beyond the highest for any retail company. Not just that, but despite a reported 35% Q2 slump, Amazon’s market cap for Q2 of US$1.08 trillion was higher than the next three ‘giants’ in the list combined. They are Walmart , Alibaba , and Home Depot .

Interestingly, in that same research from Finbold, only Alibaba, JD.com and Inditex from the Top 10 retailers showed positive results in Q2.

So why is Amazon CEO Andy Jassy being so sassy when it comes to the company’s performance, following two consecutive quarterly losses since he took the top job from founder Jeff Bezos in July 2021? Apart from a US$2bn loss being better than Q1’s US$3.8bn, of course.

“Despite continued inflationary pressures in fuel, energy, and transportation costs, we’re making progress on the more controllable costs we referenced last quarter, particularly improving the productivity of our fulfillment network,” said Jassy.

“We’re also seeing revenue accelerate as we continue to make Prime even better for members, both investing in faster shipping speeds, and adding unique benefits.”

Here are 10 reasons for Amazon bosses Jassy and Bezos to be cheerful in 2022.