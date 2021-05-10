Community
Search
Advertise
Editorial
Video
Leadership & Strategy
TELUS Health’s IT Procurement Transformation
By Bizclik Editor
May 10, 2021
undefined mins
TELUS Health’s IT Procurement Transformation
TELUS
Mariam Saad
Share
Share
Related
Content
Driving network automation with TELUS
Technology & AI
Driving network automation with TELUS
Technology & AI
Mariam Saad
Leading the IT procurement transformation of TELUS
Featured Videos
View all
Featured
CURE Insurance on its ethical auto insurance policy
#Douglas Benalan
#CURE Insurance
#Insurance
Digital Strategy
City of Tucson: Bridging the digital divide
Human Capital
How Netrality Data Centres is driving cultural change
Technology & AI
Teranet - Cybersecurity Best Practices