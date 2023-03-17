Six of the best hotels in Toronto

So, you’re travelling to Toronto – Canada’s financial capital – on a business trip.

Once the hard work is done, you’re going to need somewhere comfortable and well-equipped to stay, with an impeccably high standard of service.

Here, Business Chief looks at six of the best hotels in the fine city of Toronto.

Fairmont Royal York

The Fairmont Royal York is right in the heart of Toronto’s Financial District, near the iconic CN Tower and Rogers Stadium.





