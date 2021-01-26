Featured Interviews

View all
Featured

Niranjan Ramsunder

Chief Technology Officer, UST

UST Chief Technology Officer Niranjan Ramsunder explains how the billion-dollar company delivers innovative digital transformations for clients

Read More
Featured

George Whyte

Managing Director, Australia Pacific and Global Mining Sector Leader at Aggreko

Rod Saffy and George Whyte are passionate advocates of inclusivity and believe in close communication with their regional customers

Read More
Featured

Douglas Benalan

CIO

Doug Benalan loves his work as a transformational CIO, one whose personal mantra is “perfection through continuous improvement.”

Read More

All Interviews

View all
Featured

Collin Boyce

Chief Information Officer at City of Tucson

Musician and CIO who is orchestrating to bridge the digital divide in Tucson, Arizona to provide connectivity for virtual learning and healthcare

Read More

Lex Coors

Chief Data Centre Technology & Engineering Officer, Interxion

Chief Data Centre Technology and Engineering Officer, Lex Coors discusses his work with Interxion and the philosophy he has held throughout his career

Read More

Zoltan Kemeny

GACW President & CEO

GACW has produced the game-changing Air Suspension Wheel and – at its helm – is a man whose passion for engineering solutions is unmatched.

Read More

Laura Pierman

VP of Claim Operations

Pierman outlines where she thinks insurers can gain a competitive edge in today’s market

Read More

Nicolas Fortineau

Director in-home Connectivity Products

Nicolas Fortineau, Director in-home Connectivity Products, discusses Liberty Global’s focus on the customer and how it’s risen to the challenge of COVID-19

Read More

Collin Boyce

Chief Information Officer at City of Tucson

Musician and CIO who is orchestrating to bridge the digital divide in Tucson, Arizona to provide connectivity for virtual learning and healthcare

Read More

Lex Coors

Chief Data Centre Technology & Engineering Officer, Interxion

Chief Data Centre Technology and Engineering Officer, Lex Coors discusses his work with Interxion and the philosophy he has held throughout his career

Read More

Zoltan Kemeny

GACW President & CEO

GACW has produced the game-changing Air Suspension Wheel and – at its helm – is a man whose passion for engineering solutions is unmatched.

Read More

Laura Pierman

VP of Claim Operations

Pierman outlines where she thinks insurers can gain a competitive edge in today’s market

Read More

Nicolas Fortineau

Director in-home Connectivity Products

Nicolas Fortineau, Director in-home Connectivity Products, discusses Liberty Global’s focus on the customer and how it’s risen to the challenge of COVID-19

Read More

Videos

View all
Featured

CURE Insurance on its ethical auto insurance policy

#Douglas Benalan#CURE Insurance#Insurance
Technology & AI

Dell drives innovation in a 5G world.

Technology & AI

Boingo: Wireless. Simplified

Technology & AI

Zayo: The network infrastructure for what's next