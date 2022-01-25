Featured Interviews

Featured

Niranjan Ramsunder

Chief Technology Officer, UST

Featured

George Whyte

Managing Director, Australia Pacific and Global Mining Sector Leader at Aggreko

Featured

Douglas Benalan

CIO

Featured

Collin Boyce

Chief Information Officer at City of Tucson

Featured

Lex Coors

Chief Data Centre Technology & Engineering Officer, Interxion

Featured

Zoltan Kemeny

GACW President & CEO

Featured

Laura Pierman

VP of Claim Operations

Featured

Michael Wells

Vice President Supply Chain

Featured

Lauren Knausenberger

Chief Information Officer

Featured

Matt Schwartz

‎IBM Global SAP Practice leader

