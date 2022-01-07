George Whyte
Interview
January 07, 2022

George Whyte

Managing Director, Australia Pacific and Global Mining Sector Leader at Aggreko

Aggreko
Rod Saffy and George Whyte are passionate advocates of inclusivity and believe in close communication with their regional customers

Rod Saffy and George Whyte are both in agreement: having an inclusive and collaborative leadership style is key to working with colleagues across its multinational operations.

Regionally, they manage 400 staff in Australia and New Zealand, a relatively small but vital part of the group’s 6,000-strong workforce.

Saffy has been working at Aggreko for nine years, starting as Area General Manager in the Australia Pacific region, before quickly climbing the ranks to Global Head of Mining.

Alongside high levels of people management skills, his expertise covers business and strategic management, sector deployment, complex matrix management and managing high peforming teams. 

His primary focus is to drive revenue, find ways to grow Aggreko’s customer base and upskill teams – and his diary tends to evolve around the global clock.

“Usually I’ll start my day with Zoom calls with Latin America and Canada, then I’ll connect with Australia, and in the evening connect with Europe and Africa,” he said.

Whyte, who has 20 years’ industry experience, and progressed through Aggreko from a Sales and Marketing Director (AusPac), and then Area General Manager and Managing Director.

An early riser, Whyte says walking the dog gives him time to reflect. 

“Before the pandemic, I was on the move as much as I could. It’s been amazing how we’ve adjusted, and stay connected. We do ‘virtual safety walks’ and visit sites, which help with engagement, but I prefer face to face.

“I try to stay close to customers, and engage with employees, and provide as much front-line visibility as possible. That helps me shape who I am, and learn more about how we can be successful moving forward."

Read the full story HERE.

George WhyteRod SaffyAggreko
