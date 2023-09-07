Who is Mark Thompson, CNN Worldwide’s new CEO?

A long career at the BBC

Mark Thompson began his long BBC career in 1979 as a production trainee. He worked on programmes including Nationwide and Newsnight before becoming Editor of the Nine O'Clock News and Panorama. In 1992 he became Head of Features, then Head of Factual in 1994, Controller of BBC2 in 1996, Director of Nations and Regions in 1996 and Director of Television in 2000.

He left the BBC in 2002 to become Chief Executive of Channel 4, but returned to the corporation when he was appointed Director General in May 2004.

Holding this position until 2012, Thompson presided over one of the world’s biggest newsrooms as well as scores of national and international TV and radio services and extensive global digital news assets. He led the development of the BBC iPlayer, the world’s first streaming service from a major broadcaster, expanded web and smartphone services from news to education to entertainment, and oversaw coverage of the biggest events of the time from the global financial crisis of 2008-09 to the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

