Catherine Gray

Lumen Technologies’ Ian Cunningham discusses how the company helps Finastra modernise its networks and improve its customer service…
Appian’s Jake Sloan explains their new partnership with EXL and how the company helps insurers deliver digital, connected insurance fast…
Canadian security company Local Security partners with EyeQ Monitoring to invest $25m in growth fund to foster the growth of the video monitoring industry…
Lex Coors, Chief Data Centre Technology and Development Officer discusses the companies commitment to its sustainability strategy…