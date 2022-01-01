Ellie Dean

Long-delayed Southern Copper project, Tia Maria, worth US$1.4bn has been pushed back further after Peru’s economy and finance minister labels it unviable…
British manufacturer Rolls-Royce procures a US$2.6bn deal with U.S. Air Force as the company agrees to supply engines in a move that boosts shares by 10%…
E-procurement solution service Hybrent combines with Procurement Partners to form one of the biggest procure-to-pay healthcare organisations within the US…
Senate passes the California Deforestation-Free Procurement Act, requiring companies selling forest-risk goods to launch state gov procurement contracts…