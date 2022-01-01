Profile Picture

Ellie Dean

Editor

Profile Picture
Follow on LinkedIn

Articles by Ellie Dean

View All
Featured

Peru minister shoots down Southern Copper’s US$1.4bn mine

Long-delayed Southern Copper project, Tia Maria, worth US$1.4bn has been pushed back further after Peru’s economy and finance minister labels it unviable

Featured

Rolls-Royce bounces back with US$2.6bn US Air Force contract

British manufacturer Rolls-Royce procures a US$2.6bn deal with U.S. Air Force as the company agrees to supply engines in a move that boosts shares by 10%

Featured

US procurement platforms merge to create biggest P2P service

E-procurement solution service Hybrent combines with Procurement Partners to form one of the biggest procure-to-pay healthcare organisations within the US

Featured

California, US passes environment-focused procurement act

Senate passes the California Deforestation-Free Procurement Act, requiring companies selling forest-risk goods to launch state gov procurement contracts