John O'Hanlon

Editor

Articles by John O'Hanlon

Driving behaviour change through peer learning

Hive Learning working with Moody's to drive a culture of inclusion and wellbeing

Organic partnership: Pega and Virtusa

Pega with Virtusa develops true low-code no-code software platforms for insurance carriers

A manufacturer's path to mature cybersecurity

The partnership between Trace3, Critical Start and Palo Alto is bringing peace of mind to SMC Corporation

Company Reports by John O'Hanlon

CURE auto insurance implements Guidewire to further business

CURE CIO, Douglas Benalan, discusses the commitment to providing affordable car insurance using cutting edge technologies to serve its customers.

Energizing the evolution of enterprise

IBM needs no introduction to any segment of the technology estate: we speak to GMD, CTO and VP Bridget Karlin

Interviews by John O'Hanlon

Douglas Benalan

CIO

Bridget Karlin

Global Managing Director, CTO and VP