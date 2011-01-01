Profile Picture

Rhys Thomas

Editor

WEI: Value Added at Every Step of the Procurement Process

Value-added reseller WEI explores its partnership with UMass and how it is empowering procurement organizations to unlock value beyond just price

EY Consulting: Building resilience to global risk

Strengthening supply chain resiliency and forging true supply partnerships is a key imperative that today’s procurement organizations must tackle

Sonic: Building the First Autonomous Digital Supply Chain

David Ginsberg just completed the electronics industry’s first end-to-end digital supply chain. Now he wants to show other companies how to do it

EY: Beyond the Deal – The Power of Brand Value

Larry Phelan, EY Global CPO, shares his philosophy on the future of procurement and why value goes far beyond doing deals and cutting overheads

Metro Nashville: Procurement Excellence for the People

Michelle Hernandez Lane, Purchasing Agent & Chief Procurement Officer, Metro Nashville on digital excellence in government procurement and serving the comm

Michelle Hernandez Lane

Chief Procurement Officer