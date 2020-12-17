NTT: connectivity with continuity, compliance and security

Continuity, Compliance & Security

The fundamental elements of connectivity are network and security Compton says. “At every organization, the way their application workloads are structured - whether they're on premise, inside their four walls, co-located in another data center, or if they're using Software-as-a-Service applications (SaaS) - the data is spread across a multitude of networks along with the users,” he notes. “One of the biggest issues in the market today is data latency. We start at ground level making sure your network is secure and your data is not disrupted. SaaS is a great opportunity for most organizations to transform, but being able to utilize data effectively and make sure our clients are performing at an optimal level really starts at the data center and the network.”

“To deliver this continuity, NTT Ltd. has experts on hand across the Americas working to the highest-level certifications across multiple verticals “whether it be Federal government, PCI or HIPAA” to guarantee a reliable infrastructure for its customers.

Hybrid Cloud

“Traditionally, you had to buy the infrastructure to be able to grow your data platforms,” remembers Compton. “And now you can get those on demand. When we look at hybrid cloud… we're a data center company. We've got private clouds for our customers, but we also support the hyperscalers.”

NTT recently announced a strategic relationship with Microsoft with the company moving much of its internal workloads to the Azure cloud. “As part of that agreement, Azure is inside our data centers,” reveals Compton. “This creates a unique opportunity for us to provide our clients with a dedicated private environment in the same data center where we're providing hyperscaled services.” Compton explains that being able to cross connect the environments inside the same facilities provides an optimal performance platform where digital latency is significantly reduced.

“Having this network acumen and expertise really puts us in the forefront of hybrid cloud,” he adds. “We can bring all of our other services - whether it be application workload, security, wide area network or network-as-a-service - in a combination that’s unique in the market via a platform our customers can trust.”

Partnering for Success

A key component in NTT’s global success and building that trust over the past 23 years has been the company’s alliance with Cisco. “We have enjoyed an extensive partnership over the years,” confirms Compton. “What’s been really exciting is how we’ve grown together. My experience with Cisco began when we were building our cloud platforms for SAP workloads. They helped us design and build the cloud infrastructure for our Africa and Asia operations. And then as the market matured, and the shift in digital transformation occurred, Cisco has been a great partner in regards to how they build their networking services, and how we’ve been able to leverage their IoT capabilities.”

Cisco’s solutions, including recent acquisitions Appdynamics and ThousandEyes, are helping NTT manage workloads from a top to bottom perspective with their networking capabilities and monitoring prowess. “With our stack we provide the network and security around Cisco’s UCS (Unified Computing System) infrastructure which, in tandem with offerings from the likes of Pure Storage and Cohesity, creates a unique opportunity where we can really drive a lot of these solutions together paired with ERP applications to realize the outcomes our clients are looking for,” assures Compton.

2021 and beyond…

NTT remains focused on maintaining secure networks and giving its customers the ability to scale to support increased demand. While organizations look to meet the challenges of the ‘new normal’ triggered by a global pandemic leaving millions working from home, NTT are on hand to deliver the right collaboration tools to allow them to thrive. Looking beyond to a post-COVID world, the company is working with SAP on the deadline to migrate its customers to the new S/4 HANA solutions.

“As hybrid cloud and digital transformation become a top priority for companies, we've got the automation and the capabilities to help them really drive growth and transform,” pledges Compton. “We've been developing the security and migration automation tools for our customers. I think we're at a time of transition where the maturity in the market - and the way Cisco has matured through application performance - allows us to bring a full solution; it’s the customer journey we’re focused on. Infrastructure isn’t the critical question now, it’s how your applications perform, how your revenue strategies are growing and how you’re transforming your own organization. We're now in a unique position to be able to drive all that for our customers and execute like never before.”