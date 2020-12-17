17 December 2020
NTT: connectivity with continuity, compliance and security
6 min
Company:
NTT Ltd.
Quote
As hybrid cloud and digital transformation become a top priority for companies, we've got the automation and the capabilities to help them really drive growth and transform.
Job Title, Company
Vice President Cloud & Enterprise Application Managed Services, Sales, Americas, NTT Ltd.
Quote
With IOWN we've got platform services that now connect multiple clouds together and allow you to manage the network, as well as the security across those cloud platforms.
Job Title, Company
Vice President Cloud & Enterprise Application Managed Services, Sales, Americas, NTT Ltd.
Our partners
Images
Close
Other companies
Powered by
Close