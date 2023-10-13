NTT: Hybrid working is underpinning successful EX strategies

Exploring how current workplace trends, such as hybrid work and AI, are influencing employee experience (EX) strategies and the correlation between EX and business performance, NTT has released its 2023 Global Employee Experience Trends Report.

According to the findings, 90% of businesses have seen a positive impact on their bottom line as a result of hybrid and remote working, however, only 48% agreed that employees have access to the technology they need to work well at home and in the office.

“The disconnect between what employees need and what businesses provide them with is still too large. Too often we see hybrid working strategies focusing on one type of working style, despite employees wanting the flexibility to work in a way that suits them,” commented Amit Dhingra, Executive Vice President of Network Services at NTT Ltd.

Empowering employees is a business-wide priority

While 56% of hybrid workers are spending half their working week in the office, hybrid models are still favourable and recognised as fundamental to positive EX. With this in mind, organisations need to ensure that they are providing employees with the technology they need to work effectively regardless of their location.

According to the report, top-performing companies that increased their IT spend and invested in technology are 56% more likely than underperformers to report improved business growth, and 89% more likely than all others to have significantly increased their employee satisfaction.

As such it is becoming a business-wide priority to proactively ensure employees are empowered and have the right technology in place in order to feel connected a drive efficiency.

“It was positive to see that 73% of organisations agree that hybrid and remote working has led to their investment in mobility over the last two years to promote flexibility, but more still needs to be done to reduce the disconnect and improve EX. This is especially true given that satisfied and engaged employees are 66% more likely to deliver exceptional customer service,” commented Dhingra.

The rise of AI

Alongside hybrid working, EX is also being impacted by the rise in artificial intelligence (AI). The technology has been voted as the number 1 enabler of future customer experience (CZ) and EX strategies. According to NTT’s report, AI interfaces have risen to become the norm for four in five organisations in the next 12 months.

However, despite this rise, 87% of organisations agree that human-led support remains a critical element in their CX strategies.

“NTT's report findings are reflective of today's dynamic work landscape, including a more permanent era of hybrid work and focus on employee engagement” said Sheila McGee-Smith, President & Principal Analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics.

McGee-Smith concluded: “The adoption of AI is growing, driven by the real business outcomes revolutionary AI technologies are bringing. Organizations are seeking guidance on how to harness all that AI has to offer to succeed in dominating their markets while supporting employee fulfilment and well-being.”

