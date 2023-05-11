The phrase ‘quiet quitting’ had barely – if ever – reared its ugly head until just a few months ago.

This behaviour, used to describe the trend of workers putting in no more time or effort than is necessary, has certainly worried plenty of bosses from a productivity perspective.

While Google searches for quiet quitting took off in 2022 and peaked in August, many commentators alleged the practice itself was nothing new. They argued instead that the pandemic had steadily amplified feelings of discontent as employees came to a sobering realisation they were overworked, underpaid or simply unhappy.

Inquisitive interest does indeed appear to be on the decline – but is the phenomenon here to stay, albeit garnering less media attention? ​​​​​​​