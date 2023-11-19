Workers are worried about the state of their countries

Pessimism about their country is today’s number one employee concern, according to the results of a new study carried out by meQuilibrium (meQ).

Three-quarters (75.1%) of more than 4,500 surveyed workers reported feeling worse when they think about the state of their country, outweighing worries about money (45.8%), work (38.7%) and relationships (27.5%).

Interestingly, a notable difference between US employees and non-US employees was detected by researchers. Around eight in ten (79.2%) respondents harboured negative thoughts about the state of their nation, compared to 55.1% of their non-US counterparts.

Half of all US-based workers (51.6%) expect the situation within their country to get worse over the coming months, compared with a third (33.8%) of non-US employees.

“Uncertainty, pessimism and stress still loom large in the workplace,” says Brad Smith, Chief Science Officer at meQ.

“It’s essential employers have access to data that predicts risks and identifies trends to stay apprised of mounting vulnerabilities within employee populations. Armed with information about these ‘circles of fear’, HR can better provide needed support and encourage empathetic leadership.”

