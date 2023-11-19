Workers are worried about the state of their countries
Pessimism about their country is today’s number one employee concern, according to the results of a new study carried out by meQuilibrium (meQ).
Three-quarters (75.1%) of more than 4,500 surveyed workers reported feeling worse when they think about the state of their country, outweighing worries about money (45.8%), work (38.7%) and relationships (27.5%).
Interestingly, a notable difference between US employees and non-US employees was detected by researchers. Around eight in ten (79.2%) respondents harboured negative thoughts about the state of their nation, compared to 55.1% of their non-US counterparts.
Half of all US-based workers (51.6%) expect the situation within their country to get worse over the coming months, compared with a third (33.8%) of non-US employees.
“Uncertainty, pessimism and stress still loom large in the workplace,” says Brad Smith, Chief Science Officer at meQ.
“It’s essential employers have access to data that predicts risks and identifies trends to stay apprised of mounting vulnerabilities within employee populations. Armed with information about these ‘circles of fear’, HR can better provide needed support and encourage empathetic leadership.”
Key turnover triggers include mental wellbeing and opportunity
Retention challenges are continuing amid a tight labour market.
Almost a quarter (23%) of younger workers report being highly likely to switch jobs in the next six months, compared to just 13% of older employees.
Mental demands (34.6%), compensation (32.9%) and opportunity for growth (31.4%) were found to be the top turnover triggers.
Another challenge facing employers is diminished productivity, but meQ’s survey unearths three clear productivity boosters: autonomy, supportive co-workers and trusted managers.
The biggest productivity killer by far was interruptions, followed by events in the news and non-work responsibilities like care, family and household chores.
Meanwhile, those working in the technology and communications sectors were among the hardest hit by job stress, surging by 91% and 83% year on year, respectively.
Another hard-hit group is Gen Z workers under 30, nearly half (48%) of which reported high job stress, compared to 32% of older peers.
