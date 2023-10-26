Mastercard: Supporting clients at a time of rapid evolution
For more than two decades, consulting has been a key part of Mastercard’s customer engagements, enabling businesses to unlock value from their data and navigate rapidly-evolving industries.
And now, the financial services giant has announced a significant expansion of its consulting business with the launch of new practices dedicated to AI and economics.
These specialist divisions are aimed at helping clients across various industries to rapidly and responsibly advance the use of AI and address ever-shifting macro-economic forces and consumer preferences.
What’s more, the company is also enhancing its business transformation service, Digital Labs, allowing clients to create end-to-end solutions – from concept development and rapid prototyping, to launch and scalability.
These offerings form part of Mastercard’s ongoing consulting expansion into emerging sectors, which is ultimately designed to support businesses at a time of rapid evolution.
“With the democratisation of generative AI and a complex economic climate, companies need expertise and go-to-market solutions now more than ever,” says Raj Seshadri, President of Data & Services at Mastercard.
“As a complement to our advisory practices, Digital Labs serves as an incubator for businesses to explore new ideas and co-create innovative solutions with a streamlined effect on implementation.”
Mastercard has all bases covered
Backed by more than a decade of expertise in using AI models to safeguard 125 billion transactions every year, Mastercard and its AI consulting practice is working with businesses to adopt relevant and responsible AI strategies.
Experts are on hand to identify and safely integrate AI tools for better customer experiences, operational efficiency and sustainable revenue generation.
Meanwhile, Mastercard’s economic consulting practice consists of in-house experts from the well-respected Mastercard Economics Institute, who translate vast economic data into actionable insights.
Through tailor-made analysis using advanced statistical modelling, scenario planning and forecasting, executives are equipped with the insights necessary to make better-informed decisions.
The award-winning Digital Labs brings together multi-disciplinary experts and capabilities to implement companies’ digital ambitions, right from early planning stages through to market launch.
Drawing on powerful, data-driven insights and more than 600 solutions, the service empowers customers to tackle the day’s big questions and rethink their existing ways of working.
Mastercard’s world-class consulting team includes thousands of data scientists, engineers and consultants based across the globe, specialising in industries and sectors including commercial banking, retail, travel, entertainment and government.
******
For more business insights, check out the latest edition of Business Chief US and Canada and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
You may also be interested in the Business Chief UK & Europe website.
******
BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover executive communities for CEOs, CFOs and CMOs, as well as leaders in Sustainability, Procurement & Supply Chain, Technology & AI, Cyber, FinTech & InsurTech. We also cover industries including Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare and Food & Drink.
BizClik, based in London, Dubai and New York, offers services such as content creation, advertising and sponsorship solutions, webinars and events.