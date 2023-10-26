Mastercard: Supporting clients at a time of rapid evolution

For more than two decades, consulting has been a key part of Mastercard’s customer engagements, enabling businesses to unlock value from their data and navigate rapidly-evolving industries.

And now, the financial services giant has announced a significant expansion of its consulting business with the launch of new practices dedicated to AI and economics.

These specialist divisions are aimed at helping clients across various industries to rapidly and responsibly advance the use of AI and address ever-shifting macro-economic forces and consumer preferences.

What’s more, the company is also enhancing its business transformation service, Digital Labs, allowing clients to create end-to-end solutions – from concept development and rapid prototyping, to launch and scalability.

These offerings form part of Mastercard’s ongoing consulting expansion into emerging sectors, which is ultimately designed to support businesses at a time of rapid evolution.