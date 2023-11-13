How Visa is empowering clients to unlock the potential of AI

The AI practice is already leveraging VCA's global network of more than 1,000 consultants, data scientists and product experts, based in 75 offices across six continents, to help clients understand the AI landscape, including the potential role of GenAI.

VCA offers a range of services that guide clients through their AI journey, from initial planning right the way through to implementation, grounded in foundational strategy, capability assessment and model design.

This collaborative approach is set to help clients define their own responsible AI strategy and use the emerging technology more effectively to meet business goals such as market expansion, product design, customer acquisition, engagement improvement, and authorisation and fraud optimization.

One SVP from a top 10 US bank comments: “VCA has developed a number of proprietary AI/ML models to help us grow by serving our customers better. Its AI/ML experts, coupled with both our data and VisaNet data, provide us with a level of insight that is central to our growth strategy.

“Together we are exploring how to leverage AI to support the unmet needs of our customers through use cases that are both unique to customer payment intricacies and the enterprise needs of our firm.”

