Technology heavyweights ServiceNow and NVIDIA have joined forces in a bid to develop powerful generative AI capabilities that can transform business processes with faster, more intelligent workflow automation.

Using NVIDIA software and services, ServiceNow is developing custom large language models (LLM) trained on data specifically for its Now Platform, an enabler of end-to-end digital transformation.

The move expands ServiceNow’s already-extensive AI functionality with new uses for generative AI, including for IT departments, customer service teams employees and developers – this strengthening workflow automation and rapidly increasing productivity.

ServiceNow is also helping NVIDIA to streamline its IT operations with these generative AI tools.