2. Develop insight and edge from a diverse ‘kitchen cabinet’

McKinsey advises budding leaders to seek expert, unvarnished intel about themselves from across the organisation, asserting that these insights will prove central to success.

“I always believed in business that you should have an environment where people can tell you the good and the bad,” said one CEO who participated in the forum. “You have to want to know it all.”

Moreover, McKinsey’s report says that, to stay abreast of a business environment where external pressures are constant and constantly changing, leaders ultimately need better insight from a diverse range of people.

3. Ready your value creation thesis

The recommendation from McKinsey is that rising CEOs must offer a clear and detailed vision of how they will transform the company they hope to lead.

They must specify a handful of decisive moves they will make to execute that vision and show, whatever their experience, that they can create value across the entire company.

4. Act like a CHRO

Success as a CEO will ultimately depend on deploying the right talent against the most important initiatives, says McKinsey.

In fact, many bosses have told forum participants that their only regret was not acting faster on talent changes.

“Any leader preparing to be CEO should be ready to clearly define the highest-value roles and to know who should be in them,” adds McKinsey’s report.

5. Do what only you can do

One of the most profound changes seen by McKinsey & Co at its forums over the years is the leadership model adopted by most leaders.

In the early days, for example, it was common to find rising CEOs who believed they could lead using a traditional ‘command and control’ method.

However, McKinsey reports that this has been replaced by models which see the CEO serve as an ‘enabler-in-chief’. These newer models recognise that doing everything is both ineffective and impossible.

6. Move from a private to public persona

Rising CEOs of today know they are the link between the inside of the company and the outside, according to McKinsey. They are prepared to deal with a greatly-expanded range of stakeholders, including customers, employees, the media, regulatory agencies, unions, supplies and shareholders, to name a few.

“What they are less prepared for,” says the report, “is that, in today’s world of social media, every word they say while interacting with these stakeholders will be scrutinised.

“Being prepared with a consistent, credible strategy on sustainability is a requirement for today’s new CEOs.”

7. Manage your personal energy

Lesson seven for rising CEOs is that they should be prepared to figure out a unique model for “safeguarding, developing and tapping into their personal energy”.

Leaders who contribute to the forum employ a variety of techniques to do this. Some reserve two hours for pure thinking in the middle of the day or schedule their most important meetings for the morning. Others enjoy hobbies that are all-consuming but profoundly different from their CEO responsibilities.

What’s crucial to understand is that there is no one-size-fits-all approach on this front.

8. Committing to preparation is the rewarding first step

McKinsey concludes that actually committing to a rigorous CEO preparation process is a rewarding developmental journey.

“The process is a deeply personal and challenging experience that asks a lot of candidates across several dimensions,” the report adds.

“It is a science, a methodology with a clear set of stepping stones. Engaging fully improves the likelihood of a candidate’s success.”

